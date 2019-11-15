Director SL Puram Jayasurya's Malayalam movie Jack and Daniel featuring Dileep and Arjun Sarja in the lead roles, has received mixed review and rating from the audience.

Jack and Daniel is an action thriller and SL Puram Jayasurya has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film, which has been produced by Shibu Thameens under the banner Thameens Films. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.35 hours.

Jack and Daniel movie story: It is about Jack (Dileep), who is a notorious burglar, who steals money from corrupt ministers, while they are making a deal with some businessmen. Police officer Daniel (Arjun Sarja) is assigned to catch Jack. How Daniel catches Jack forms the crux of the film.

Analysis: Jack and Daniel have a routine story, but its screenplay is fresh and interesting. Some romance and action scenes keep you entertained in the first half of the movie. The second half has an interesting plotline and some chase scenes keep you engaged in this portion, say the audience.

Performances: Dileep and Arjun Sarja have delivered brilliant performance and the confrontation between the two is the highlight of Jack and Daniel. Anju Kurien has done a good job and her chemistry with Dileep is one among the attractions of the film. Kurup, Asokan, Suresh Kumar and Innocent have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: Jack and Daniel have good production values and brilliantly choreographed action scenes, amazing background score and beautiful picturisation are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Jack and Daniel movie review - live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's verdict:

Rahul Shaji Rj @Rahulrj_offl

The best intro I have ever witnessed in dileep's carrier with an outstanding bgm from gopi sunder. #JackAndDaniel

Snehasallapam (SS) @SSTweeps

#JackAndDaniel First Half SL Puram Jayasuriya has made lot of progress in the making First half is filled with screen presence of Dileep as Jack and Arjun as Daniel. Anju Kurian and Dileep combo Gives A Freshness Feel . Bgm Penned By Gopi Sundar Is Also Good

Friday Matinee @VRFridayMatinee

#JackAndDaniel First Half - A decent first half with decent amount of humour. Good Performance from Dileep and Ashokan. Nothing much for Arjun till now. Frames are good and BGM is okayish.

Forum Keralam (FK) @Forumkeralam1

#JackAndDaniel: Average 1st haf with very less interesting scenes. Couple of scenes towards interval worked but the overall deja vu feel makes things least effective.