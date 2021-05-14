Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seldom loses her cool but when she does it is mostly for the right reason. It was during the promotions of Sabrjit that Aishwarya reacted strongly to a question from the media. The talented actress gave her two cents to a reporter on being asked an inappropriate question during the promotions. Randeep Hooda, Omung Kumar, and Richa Chadha were also present with the actress.

When a media person asked Aishwarya how was it seeing herself as a 60-year old woman in a mirror, the diva was left flabbergasted. It took Aishwarya a few seconds to process the absurdity of the question. The Bachchan bahu then pointed towards the title of the film and the poster. She then said that she is just a professional doing her job.

Aishwarya further said, "I don't think after so many years you get asked if it's a frivolous job about vanity. No, it's not." She also shot back saying that it was sweet of the reporter to attempt to ask such a question but it was not relevant. "We are actors, getting into a character is Saraswati for us. And that's what we do every waking day when we go to work."

To ease the situation, Randeep Hooda joined the conversation and said, "I can tell you, I was very sad." It was Randeep's response that left everyone smiling including the actress. However, Aishwarya didn't seem to be in a mood to let go. She further asked how the media expected them to spell out the financial details of the film to them.

"What will happen when you earn from the film? I don't think you can expect producers to be sitting and answering those questions," she concluded. The film, Sarbjit, might not have done wonders at the box office, but Aishwarya and Randeep Hooda's performance will forever remain memorable.