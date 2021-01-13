It's been 14 years since Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's film 'Guru' hit the screens and went on to become a superhit. But this film not only marks the box office records that the film broke but Guru is also remembered for one peculiar reason, Abhishek had proposed to Aishwarya on the balcony of a hotel room in New York right after the premiere of Guru was hosted.

In an interview, Abhishek once revealed, "I was filming in New York for a movie. And, I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that, 'One day, wouldn't it be nice if I was together with her, married. Years later, we were there for the premiere of Guru. After the premiere, we were back in the hotel. So, I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married on 20th April, 2007 in the presence of close friends and family members. Reminiscing the good old memories, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently shared a bunch of photographs from the 2007 premiere of Guru along with director Mani Ratnam. She took to Instagram to post the photos and share her precious memories with her fans.

The photos featured Aishwarya and Abhishek at the film's premiere in New York. Aishwarya was seen in a blue saree, looking adoringly at Abhishek while he spoke to the press. There was also the film's director Mani Ratnam, looking dapper in a beige sweater and green jacket. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "On this day...14 years...GURU FOREVER."

Guru was about an ambitious businessman from Gujarat, played by Abhishek. He climbs the ladder of success with his wife, played by Aishwarya, by his side. The film also starred R Madhavan, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty. Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani's Ponniyin Selvan whereas Abhishek is currently prepping up for his upcoming 'Bob Biswas'.