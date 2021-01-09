Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared on Kapil Sharma's comedy show ' The Kapil Sharma Show' where he revealed how Ajay Devgn got angry with him and him an earful after he came to know that Abhishek was tested positive for Corona Virus. The promo of the episode was recently aired by the TV channel.

Abhishek was accompanied by Ajay Devgn and Sohum Shah as they came to promote their upcoming release 'The Big Bull' based on the Harshad Mehta scam. Abhishek stars as a lead played by Harshad Mehta whose life story was dramatized in a web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story.

During the episode when Kapil Sharma asked Abhishek about how he spent his days during the Covid-19 tow which the witty actor replied, "We did corona." Abhishek and his family, including father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya, and daughter Aaradhya, all tested positive for the virus last year and were hospitalized.

Talking about Ajay's reaction on discovering that Abhishek has diagnosed with Corona Abhishek in a more serious tone, he continued, "He (Ajay) was the first to call me. He said, 'What is this? What is going on? How has this happened to you?'" Abhishek added, laughing, "Then I realized that five or six days before that, he'd come to meet me."

The Big Bull is due for release on Disney+ Hotstar. The film also stars Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta, and Ileana D'Cruz.