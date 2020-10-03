Ileana D Cruz has written a powerful message about the importance of self-love on her Instagram page. Her post is all about celebrating "imperfections" in life.

The actress has posted a picture in which she is seen wearing a two-piece swimsuit. She wrote, "I've always worried about how I looked. I've worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough.....

I've worried that I'm not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not "perfect" enough.[sic]" she wrote.

The actress continued, "Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed.

Different.

Quirky.

Unique.

Every scar, every bump, every "flaw" just made me, me.

My own kind of beautiful.

That's why I've stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world's ideals of what's meant to be beautiful. I've stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out. [sic]"

Her post is winning the hearts of her fans. So far, it has garnered over seven lakh likes.

A few years ago, Ileana had spoken about contemplating suicide at some stage over Body Dysmorphic Disorder, and speaking to a therapist helped her overcome her low self-esteem.