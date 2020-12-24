It's Christmas eve, and Bollywood is already giving us Christmas vibes. Bachchan's and Nanda's had an intimate pre-Christmas get together. And giving us all the updates on the same is Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda as she treated us with some stunning pictures from the celebrations.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared pictures from Christmas festivities.

Navya, who recently made her Instagram profile public, posted four pictures from the pre-Christmas celebration. The first showed her posing with grandmother Jaya Bachchan. The second was of a Christmas tree. The third showed her laughing with her brother, Agastya. In the last picture, we can see Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Aaradhya (Aishwarya-Abhishek's daughter), Agastya Nanda and herself. Nitasha Nanda, the sister-in-law of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, was also there.

All of them looked like a big happy family, making the most of it.

Let's take a look at all the pictures below:

Bachchan's Christmas celebration last year

Last year, on Christmas eve, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an adorable photo of herself and daughter Aaradhya twinning in red.

Navya Naveli's profile

Her profile contains several family pictures. This is her second-ever post of a family vacation in the Maldives. Navya shared a picture of herself with Amitabh in July this year, and captioned it, "Jr. & Sr." Her most recent post came just two days ago, and it shows her smiling for the camera. "It's a happy Sunday," she'd captioned it. Suhana Khan and Alaviaa Jaaferi had commented on it.

Agastya made his Instagram debut earlier this year, too. His account, which has the appearance of a scrapbook, includes pictures with Navya and friends. Nearly all of them have been 'liked' by Abhishek.

Who is Navya Naveli Nanda, and what does she do?

For the unversed, Navya, who recently graduated from college, is Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda's daughter.

Navya is a digital technology graduate from Fordham University and has a health organisation called Aara.