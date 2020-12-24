Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently went to the theatre to watch Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman 1984 with his wife Sussanne Khan and kids Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan, following the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The 'War' actor took to Instagram to share a snap of himself watching the movie with family

Talking about the safe movie-watching experience, Roshan captioned the post as, "Home is where the heart is, My wonderland ." "#CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other superhero mask. Good job @INOXmovies n Rajendar for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience."

"This was sooo much fun! Nothing and I mean NOTHING comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen! The sound, the projection, the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all OUTSTANDING! Well done to the INOX team !" he tweeted.

After watching Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Hrithik has shared many pictures from the theatre, lauding the film and Gal's performance.

Sharing pictures from the movie hall, Hrithik had written, "Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love( movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn't get any better than this. Thank you, @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team."

One picture showed Gal as Diana Prince in her first scene from the movie, and another showed the film's title card--WW84.

Gal Gadot responds to Hrithik Roshan's Tweet.

Replying to his tweet, Gal wrote, "So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday."

Netizens couldn't contain their excitement after seeing Gal's reply to Hrithik's tweet.

Now I know, that only love can truly save the world. So I stay, I fight, and I give, for the world I know can be... a world with Krrish & Wonder Woman!

Hrithik's fans welcomed Gal's tweet, hoping to see them together someday. "Please do a film together it will be hotness and class redefined. #KrrishXWonderWoman" wrote a fan. One follower even joked, "Sir ka toh hardin holiday jaa raha hai Pata nhi kab Kam pe jeyenge @iHrithik ab bol v do kab announcement Hoga (Sir has been on holiday for a long time. Don't know when he will be back at work. Hrithik, please tell us when you will announce your next movie."

About Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 is a sequel to the 2017 film Wonder Woman. The film's opening scene was released recently, and it showed a young Diana (Gal Gadot), competing in various games in Themyscira. The film, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.

Hrithik Roshan's love for Hollywood films

Recently, Hrithik watched Tenet and praised Dimple Kapadia for her work.

Sharing a picture of Dimple and lead actor John David Washington from the movie, he wrote, "Hers is unmistakably one of the best performances by an Indian actor in an international film. Just brilliant!!!! The charm, the power, the poise, the seductive eyes, Dimple aunty you are something else! Go see Tenet for HER."

On the work front, Hrithik has not announced his next project yet. He is reportedly working on Krrish 4 with his father, Rakesh Roshan.