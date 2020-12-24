Kangana Ranaut doesn't mince words, she is unabashed, unapologetic and stands for what she says. Kangana is an avid social media user, and her butterfingers are unstoppable.

The actor is often seen sharing stunning pictures and videos on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. Today morning, the actor took to social media and shared a throwback picture with her fans to be seen sitting at a beach.

Kangana slays in red swimsuit and will surely give you major travel goals!

Kangana's steamy throwback picture from her Mexico trip is mesmerisingly beautiful as it captures her while she is enjoying the picturesque view of the beach. The 33-year-old actor is seated facing the sea while the camera captures her from her back at Mexico's Tulum.

In the photo, Kangana sports a tiny bikini and has left her curly hair open.

Sharing the picture on social media she wrote, "Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life in Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place. Here's a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico (sic)."

Take a look at her bikini picture below:

Many took to the comment section and wrote that she shouldn't share such pictures as she will be trolled.

Kangana faced severe backlash from the Netizens.

And that's what exactly happened, Kangana's bikini picture didn't go down well with a certain section of social media user, and they trolled her massively.

Kangana gave a befitting reply to the trolls

Kangana took to Twitter a few hours later on Wednesday and shared a lovely picture of herself and wrote a message in Hindi: "कुछ लोग मेरी बिकिनी पिक्चर देखकर मुझे धर्म और सनातन का लेक्चर दे रहे हैं, अगर कभी माँ भैरवी बाल खोल, वस्त्रहीन, ख़ून पीने वाली छवि लेकर सामने आ जाए तो तुम्हारा क्या होगा? तुम्हारी तो ** जाएगी और ख़ुद को भक्त कहते हो? धर्म पे चलो उसके ठेकेदार मत बनो.... जय श्री राम."

Translates as:

"Seeing my bikini picture, some people are giving me the lecture of Dharma and Sanatan. What will happen to you if Goddess Bhairavi comes at you with her hair loose, without clothes, drinking blood? You will be scared. And call yourself a devotee? Don't pretend to be an authority on religion... Jai Shri Ram"

Times when Kangana Ranaut faced severe backlash from Tweeple!

When Kangana called Urmila Matondkar a 'Soft Porn Star'

In a television interview, Kanga Ranaut called Urmila Matondkar a "soft porn star." Claiming that it wouldn't be very difficult for her to get a ticket to contest in politics if she so wished, Ranaut said, "Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it's very blatant. But she isn't known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn, right? If she can get a ticket, why won't I get a ticket?

Soon after, both Ranaut and Matondkar were engaged in a war of words. Reacting to Ranaut's earlier comments about the existence of a "drug mafia" in Bollywood, Matondkar had said that "the entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state."

Bollywood had come out in support of Urmila

Film director and producer Anubahv Sinha posted an appreciation tweet for Urmila Matondkar. "Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you to love @UrmilaMatondkar.

Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 16, 2020

Actress Swara Bhasker also came to Matondkar's defence. "Dear @UrmilaMatondkar Ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u," Bhasker had tweeted.

Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u ? — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 16, 2020

Thereafter Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to defend her "soft porn" comment.

Ranaut said, "Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer into silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, the industry and entire India accept sunny as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory,"

Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory ? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

'Kangana Ranaut heavily trolled for kissing nephew on lips...

During her brother's wedding festivities in November. The actor shared a picture with nephew Prithviraj where she was seen kissing him on lips. The snap didn't go down well with the netizens, and they slammed her brutally.

During Kangana vs Diljit Twitter war

Diljit had called out Kangana to spread fake information about farmers' protests and use inappropriate words for an elderly Sikh woman who had joined the protests. Diljit got huge support from Bollywood and Punjabi film industry namely, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha to Ammy Virk, who had endorsed the farmers' right to protest.

Kangana Ranaut retorts and talks about social media lynching

Kangana has been making headlines for her ongoing feud with actor Diljit Dosanjh over the farmers' protests. In a video shared on Instagram and Twitter on Saturday, she said, "I had given everyone my word that I will speak about the farmers' protests once the true motivations are revealed, just like the Shaheen Bagh protests. After the mental and emotional lynching and rape threats I have faced online during these 10-12 days, it's my right to ask some questions to this country. Since the Prime Minister has made everything clear, there is no scope for any doubts, and it has been proven that this entire movement was politically motivated and even terrorists had started participating in it."

Here’s the video I promised, watch when you can ? pic.twitter.com/0YZxfQfwB2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 19, 2020

On the work front

Kangana is currently gearing up for 'Thalaivi', the upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa in Hindi and Tamil.

Action rehearsals for #Dhakaad going on whole day in Manali, as I swiftly leave the political world of Jaya Maa behind, kick n punch in to the world of Agent Agni, breaking bones and pulling out eye balls, probably my most favourite things to do, LOVE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W6iuaAhC1m — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 18, 2020

The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay and stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.