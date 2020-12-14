Bollywood choreographer Terence Lewis has always been outspoken, without mincing words the dance choreographer has given the most genuine opinions or suggestions. We recently came across one of his old interviews where he spoke about his exit as a Bollywood choreographer and why he loves Madhuri Dixit and Govinda the most.

When asked who is on the top of his list when it comes to dancing? Also, who are the top five dancers in Bollywood?

Madhuri (Dixit-Nene) is the best. She's is not mechanical. I worked with her on So You Think You Can Dance and I've realised why she's so good -- when you give her something, she can dance on the spot. She understands it, takes it in and when she is doing it, it makes her happy.

Most dancers like Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan), Deepika, Priyanka and Kareena are fabulous but I don't see them enjoying it the way they should. Their focus is on, 'Am I looking beautiful?'

When you see Madhuri, she doesn't even realise that an earring may have fallen off. She is lost because she's so happy. I also see that in Govinda. But not in Hrithik (Roshan) or Shahid (Kapoor), said, Terence Lewis

Terence Lewis and Nora Fatehi controversy

Terence recently found himself amidst the radar of controversies when his video went viral where he was seen inappropriately seen touching Nora Fatehi, While it could have been unintentional or a bad camera angle, netizens were infuriated with the choreographer for touching Nora's butt.

Nora Fatehi also reacted on the viral video thanking Terence for being respectful during the show and poised and dignified during the controversy. "'Thank you, Terrence! In today's time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes. I'm glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass. You and Geeta mam has been so respectful with me and has made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, it been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed." Nora said.