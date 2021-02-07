It is not easy being in the limelight all the time. More so, when you are as big a celebrity as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Despite all the external appearances and composure, there are times when one is caught vulnerable. And the same happened with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at an event in 2017. Paparazzi's chaos and noise left her visibly disturbed and feeling sorry for the kids at the event. It came down to such a point where she had tears in her eyes and couldn't stop crying.

It so happened that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan visited the SMILE Train foundation to meet the children and have a little ceremony. However, it was paparazzi's constant camera flashes and noise that irritated her. When even after requesting several times the paps failed to listen to her, the Bachchan bahu broke down.

Teary-eyed Aishwarya breaks down

One could see her eyes filled with tears. The superstar then lashed out at the paps and said, "Please stop it. You guys don't know the work. This is not a premiere. It's a hospital, please respect where you are. There are kids present here. This is not another public event. Please show some respect guys. What's wrong with you all?"

It was at this point that the event manager and other staff also sternly told the paps to keep it low. However, the damage had been done. From then on till the end of the event, Aishwarya had welled up eyes. Aaradhya, sensing something had gone wrong, latched onto her mother throughout. As the event ended, Aishwarya held Aaradhya in her arms and took her to the car.

This was one of the rare occasions when an otherwise calm and composed Aishwarya let her emotions get the better of her. However, we felt sorry for the actress.