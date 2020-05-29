We have often heard stars like Shahrukh Khan and Rishi Kapoor admitting to the fact that they did purchase awards at one point in time. But wasn't this an injustice to the others who deserved to win? As time has passed the value of awards in Indian cinema has deteriorated and we only blame those who encourage these malpractices of buying or selling awards only to raise funds.

Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut have fallen prey to this kind of politics and we now know that even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan touted to be one of the most beautiful women on the Earth also faced such kind of politics at award shows a few years ago.

According to Deccan Chronicle, "A couple of years ago, Aishwarya Rai was informed she was getting the best actress award for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Guzaarish. But her name was changed at the last minute on the insistence of a spiteful leading man."

Not just Aishwarya, late actress Sridevi also faced such betrayal, a senior filmmaker shared, "They were going to give the best actress award to Sridevi for her performance for the movie English Vinglish. It was mentioned on their website too. At the last minute, they gave it to another actress. Sridevi and her husband were shocked and decided to boycott all the award shows of the season thereafter."

Paan Singh Tomar is one of the best movies made in Bollywood featuring talented actors like Irrfan Khan. The film was directed by yet another talented director Tigmanshu Dhulia. The film was applauded by the audience and received rave reviews from critics as well but in spite of all this the film failed to receive an award, Being upset with the working Tigmanshu had once said, "These awards are promoted and organized for generating revenues from satellite sales."

No wonder, why movie buffs have lost faith in these awards, and if this continues there shall come a time when these awards shall be ignored by the audience.