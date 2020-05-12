Ashwini Dutt, who bankrolled Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari under his banner Vyjayanthi Movies, has revealed the details of megastar Chiranjeevi and late actress Sridevi's remuneration for the film.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (JVAS) is a supernatural fantasy film, which revolved around the story of a guide and caretaker of four young orphans, who falls in love with Lord Indra's daughter of Indraja. The K Raghavendra Rao directed the film, which was released on May 9 1990, collected Rs 7 crore gross at the box office and has become one of the cult classics of the Telugu film industry.

The Chiranjeevi and Sridevi starrer completed 30 years of its release on this May 9. It was a very emotional moment for producer Ashwini Dutt, cast and crew of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. They took to social media to share their excitement about the blockbuster success of the film.

Ashwini Dutt gave an interview on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. The producer revealed some interesting aspects of the movie. He also spilled the beans on the remunerations of Chiranjeevi and Sridevi and his profit earned from the movie.

"I had paid Rs 35 lakhs to Chiranjeevi Garu. Sridevi garu's craze was on par with top heroes those days. So I had paid Rs 25 lakhs to her. I ended up with a profit of Rs 35 lakhs after deducting all the expenses and remunerations," 123Telugu quoted Ashwini Dutt as saying.

On the occasion of its 30th anniversary, Chiranjeevi recalled how the audience had flocked the theatres screening Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. He tweeted on May 9, "When audiences brave cyclones & flock to theatres it shows how much they loved a movie. Moments, any artist & filmmaker dreams of & lives for. Humbled by all da love #30GloriousYrsForIHJVAS #TimeLessCinema @VyjayanthiFilms @Ragavendraraoba #ilaiyaraaja."