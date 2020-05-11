The buzz in the media is that actor Prabhas 21st movie (Prabhas 21), which is directed by Nag Ashwin is a sequel to megastar Chiranjeevi and Sridevi's classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.

But the buzz in the media is that Prabhas 21 is going to be a sequel to Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, which recently completed 30 years of its release. Ashwini Dutt has said in several interviews that he has plans to do a sequel and work is on. However, the producer has to confirm that Nag Ashwin's next movie is going to be the sequel.

It was reported earlier that Nag Ashwin was said to have approached megastar Chiranjeevi to narrate the story when the latter was looking for the right project to make a comeback. But this flick did not happen for various reasons. The director narrated the same storyline to Prabhas, who was impressed it and agreed to be part of it.

Directed by K Raghavendra Rao, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari is a supernatural fantasy film, which revolves around the story of a guide and caretaker of four young orphans. He accidentally finds a ring that belongs to Indraja, the daughter of Lord Indra. She descends to Earth to retrieve what belongs to her. Chiranjeevi and Sridevi played the guide and Indraja, respectively in the film.

A few months ago, director Nag Ashwin announced that he is teaming up with Baahubali actor Prabhas for Ashwini Dutt's next film, which is produced with a big budget of over 300 crores under the banner Vyjayanthi Movie. It is going to be a science fiction project, which also has time travel. If it is a sequel, we need to see how the story will be linked to Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari released in theatres on May 9, 1990

However, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari was released in the theatres on May 9, 1990, and had become a blockbuster of the year. Vyjayanthi Movies, which bankrolled it, tweeted on May 5, "3 decades, 3 stories, 1 voice. How did it all start? Here's the story behind a film that created history. @KChiruTweets @Ragavendraraoba #Sridevi #Ilaiyaraaja @VyjayanthiFilms."

Chiranjeevi tweeted on May 7, "Magic cannot be planned. It just happens! When Magic happens on celluloid, it leaves lasting memories and everlasting happiness! #JagadekaVeeruduAthilokaSundari @VyjayanthiFilms @Ragavendraraoba #Sridevi #Ilaiyaraaja @SwapnaDuttCh #JVAS30Years

On the 30th anniversary of its release, Chiranjeevi tweeted, "When audiences brave cyclones & flock to theatres shows how much they loved a movie. Moments, any artist & filmmaker dreams of & lives for. Humbled by all da love #30GloriousYrsForIHJVAS #TimeLessCinema @VyjayanthiFilms @Ragavendraraoba #ilaiyaraaja."