Prabhas has teamed up with Nag Ashwin and this news has taken the internet by storm. Fans and movie buffs are waiting to know more about this project which will be produced under Vyjayanathi Movies.

Nag Ashwin, usually, takes some time to write the script. After the release of Mahanati in 2018, Nag Ashwin was ready with a storyline and it is being said that he was just working on the script back then. With the help of Ashwini Dutt, his father-in-law, the director is said to have approached Megastar Chiranjeevi to narrate the story and the project almost went on floors.

This was the time when Chiranjeevi was looking for the right project to make a comeback. But somehow, for various reasons, this flick did not happen. So now, speculations are rife that Ashwin narrated the same storyline to Prabhas, with the complete script, which has impressed the Baahubali actor.

Prabhas was busy with Saaho and committed a film with UV Creations once again for Radha Krishna directorial, which is tentaively titled 'O Dear'. Now that that the project is coming to an end, slowly, it is said that Prabhas has signed up for Nag Ashwin's movie.

Sources say that the said film will release in 2023 and will be one of the craziest combinations that Telugu audiences are going to witness on big screen.

With Mahanati, Nag Ashwin has become poular all over the world and now, all the eyes are on his film with Prabhas. Also, speculations are rife that Prabhas is teaming up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, an official confirmation is awaited.