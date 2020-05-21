Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan, two of the finest actors of the Bollywood industry, renowned for their spectacular roles and realistic acting, and so its quite obvious to have some feeling of inferiority and who best among the two.

Even though, there were numerous reports of conflict between Siddiqui and Khan, both of them have always denied having any grudges against each other.

Once in an interview with Filmfare Nawazuddin talked about his equation with Irrfan and had admitted that they were made out to be rivals, by the media.

I consider Irrfan as an elder brother: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The 46-year-old actor praised Irrfan, while also adding that he personally took the latter as his mentor. He said, "We worked together in a short film called Bypass which had Asif Kapadia (who directed Irrfan Bhai in Warrior) as a producer, and then in 2013 in a film called Meridian Line. Working with Irrfan Bhai was always a pleasure. I considered him my mentor, my elder brother."

"This relationship of respect remained unchanged until his death; although during The Lunchbox we were made out to be rivals," Nawazuddin was quoted as saying.

However, later Nawazuddin Siddiqui did a complete U-turn and gave a controversial interview to Times Of India, which told a different story altogether. It raised many questions and it seemed that all the speculation of their cold-war was true after all.

Since the Sacred Games actor has worked with all the four Khans of Bollywood, when asked to elaborate his equation with the four Khans of Bollywood, the actor blatantly said that he thought Saif Ali Khan is a 'bigger actor' than Irrfan Khan.

What's worth noting here is that together, Nawaz and Irrfan have worked in four projects, namely, 'Paan Singh Tomar', 'The Lunchbox', 'New York' and 'Aaja Nachle'.

"I thought the fourth Khan we'd talk about would be Saif Ali Khan? Isn't he bigger? I have no equation or relationship with Irrfan. Mere acting ka alag tareeka hai... Uska apna alag tareeka hai ... (Our acting techniques are different)," he told TOI.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourned Irrfan Khan's death

Well, what was wrong between the two actors is now history as after listening to the sad news of legendary actor Irrfan Khan's death, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also came forward to show his condolence.

The 46-year-old actor took to Twitter to condole the demise of his departed mentor.

"In d year 2000 a film directed by Irrfan Khan named ALVIDA starred me & I ws lucky 2 hv my mentor as my co-star in many films(sic)," tweeted Siddiqui.

No 1 wil evr b able 2 fill his space in d entire world of cinema. Never thot in d worst of my dreams, dat wil hv 2 say "ALVIDA" so soon RIP Irrfan Khan," his tweet further read.