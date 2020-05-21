Last week, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's family life came falling down when his wife Aaliya Siddiqui filed a divorce petition against him. His Wife, Aaliya, who has gone back to her original name Anjana Kishor Pandey, has also revealed that "I have sent him a legal notice, but he has not replied."

Many stories have started to unfold and speculations behind the split are making the headlines. Aaliya has allegedly disclosed that Nawaz never raised his hands on her but the arguments and constant fights were unbearable. As per the media reports, she was physically and mentally tortured by Nawazuddin Siqqui's family and brother.

Apart from the reason behind the split, the rumours of Aaliya's newly founded love was also making the headlines. According to the media reports, Aaliya is in news for her growing closeness with Peeyush Pandey, former business head of Viacom's spotlight section. This is raising a lot of eyebrows and people are speculating that she has found new love and comfort in Peeyush.

Sources claimed that Aaliya aka Anjana's WhatsApp display pictures also highlights her with rumoured close friend Peeyush.

"I am the scapegoat here": Peeyush Pandey on the affair hoax

Although clearing the air around the same Peeyush Pandey has opened up about the issue. Talking to Bombay Times, he said, "I am the scapegoat here. These link-up rumours are completely baseless and ridiculous! Why am I being dragged into this? I have nothing to do with this. People around them know about their feud and what is going on between them (estranged relationship). I want to stay away from it. Why is my name and reputation being tarnished? I am in a relationship with someone, and this sort of rumour is extremely distasteful."

He also mentioned that his partner is aware of everything and he will consult his lawyer about safeguarding his interests. He also revealed the truth behind Aaliya's Whatsapp display picture and said, "We all click pictures. It's a normal thing to do. If there are three people in the picture and you crop it and use just two people, you can claim whatever you want to."

Nawazuddin and Aaliya were married for 11 years and have two beautiful kids together. Aaliya has no plans of reconciliation with the Manto fame and wants the sole custody of their kids- daughter Shora and son Yaani.