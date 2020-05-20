The quintessential method actor of Bollywood Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who rose to fame through his stint in Gangs Of Wasseypur has been making a lot of headlines for his personal life lately. Earlier this week, his 11 years long married life with wife Aaliya, hit the rock bottom when she sent him a legal notice for divorce.

Siddiqui, who is right now is in his hometown in UP with his mother received the legal notice through online mediums and is yet to respond on the same. As soon as the news got out, people started speculating about the reason behind the sudden split. His Wife, Aaliya, who has gone back to her original name Anjana Kishor Pandey, has also revealed that "I have sent him a legal notice, but he has not replied."

Aaliya has also gone on record to disclose that there are no chances of reconciliation between the two and wants the sole custody of their kids- daughter Shora and son Yaani. While a lot has been written and talked about the fact the Nawazuddin's extramarital affair could be one of the reasons behind his split with his wife, nothing has been confirmed by both.

Although Aaliya is making headline for her closeness with a new friend, after her divorce with Nawaz Siddiqui. As per the report by Mid-Day, Aaliya is in news for her growing closeness with Peeyush Pandey, former business head of Viacom's spotlight section. This is raising a lot of eyebrows and people are speculating that she has found new love and comfort in Peeyush.

The story doesn't end there. If rumours are to be believed then, Aaliya aka Anjana's WhatsApp display pictures also highlights her with rumoured close friend Peeyush. Reportedly, Aaliya met Peeyush through husband Nawaz only.

Allegedly, Aaliya has left the Manto fame, Nawaz, because of his aggressive behaviour. She told a news portal that Nawaz never raised his hands on her but the arguments and constant fights were unbearable.

Aaliya has also claimed that the actor's family had mentally and physically abused her while Nawaz's brother had even hit her. She has reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first wife also left him for this reason.