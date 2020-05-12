Bryan Cranston starrer Breaking Bad, created by Vince Gilligan, and written by Peter Gould, George Mastras, Sam Catlin, Moira Walley-Beckett, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison, John Shiban, J. Roberts, Patty Lin is considered a landmark venture on television.

The Emmy Award-winning series went on to have a spin-off series named Better Call Saul, and also released a film, El Camino. The crime-drama Breaking Bad became a universe of its own, which created a masterpiece with each of its new ventures, be it in the form of films, or series.

The show follows the tale of a docile chemistry teacher named Walter White who learns that he has terminal lung cancer. He teams up with Jesse Pinkman, a former student and starts his 'cooking' business. You sympathise with Walter White until he turns into Heisenberg. At the beginning of the show, Walter White alters to become Heisenberg, but during the course of the show, the dark side of the man takes over, and Heisenberg plays Walter White when he visits has to play the family man.

We have listed a few actors from the Hindi film industry who could do justice to the respective roles. Our hypothetical list not only marks the magical union of the Maqbool duo (Irrfan-Pankaj Kapur) but also a reunion of Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, here as father and son.

Gus Fring-Irrfan

It's difficult to imagine the hypothetical realm of Breaking Bad in the Hindi film industry and not picture Irrfan as Gus Fring, which truly makes us realise that the tragic news of his death was a huge loss to the industry.

But how can we forget the memory of an artist who lives within our soul? As a tribute to the late National Award-winning actor, we did not erase him from the hypothetical list of people from the Bollywood industry, who could be a part of this realm.

Walter White-Aamir Khan

Walter White Junior-Darsheel Safary

Jesse Pinkman-Divyendu Sharma

Keat and Badger-Kartik Arryan and Raayo S Bakhirta

Skylar White-Bhumi Pednekar

Aunt Marie-Radhika Apte

Hank Shrader-Pankaj Tripathi

Gomez-Deepak Dobriyal

Saul Goodman-Ranvir Shorey

Kim Wexler-Konkona Sen Sharma

Charles Mc Gill-Naseeruddin Shah

Tuco Salamanca-Salman Khan

Lalo Salamanca-Saif Ali Khan

Mike-Amitabh Bachchan

Stacey Ehrmantraut-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Hector Salamanca-Pankaj Kapur

Nacho Varga-Vicky Kaushal

Manuel Varga-Aloknath

Krazy8-Ranveer Singh

Howard Hamlin-Rajat Kapoor

Salamanca Twins- Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurrana

Gale Boetticher-Rajkummar Rao

Huell Babineaux-Arshad Warsi

Todd-Neil Nitin Mukesh

Jane Maragolis-Alia Bhatt

Do you have any other choices? Do let us know.

Disclaimer: This is a hypothetical list created by the author.