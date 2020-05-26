There has been a lot of conjecture on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her relationship with sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan. The two have often been seen giving cold shoulder to each other at various public spotting and film parties.

In such a case here we shall show you some rare pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with nanad Shweta Bachchan and the bond that they shared once upon a time.

What's the Gossip?

When Shweta Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai couldn't stop gossiping at an event. The two look elegant as always and are just inseparable in these pictures.

Hand in Hand

This Nanad-Bhabhi Jodi is just perfect. And this picture is proof of the same. Shweta Bachchan and Aishwarya are seen walking together hand in hand and we just can't stop staring at this one.

Totally Adorable

In this picture, Shweta is seen clicking a photo of someone sitting right beside Aishwarya, you will know who it is once you scroll down.

When Abhishek photobombed Aishwarya and Shweta's picture

When Abhishek Bachchan tried to photobomb his sister Shweta & wifey Aishwarya Rai's picture.

Bachchan's 3 beauties in one frame

How can one forget this picture that had gone viral on social media? In this picture, Aishwarya is seen posing with Shweta Bachchan along with Aaradhya Bachchan seated between the two.

Shweta Bachchan with Aishwarya, Nikhil Nanda, and Jaya Bachchan

So now you know who it was on the other side of the camera. In this picture, Shweta can be seen posing with Aishwarya Rai beside her along with hubby Nikhil Nanda and mommy Jaya Bachchan.

Elegance personified

When the Bachchan bahu and beti chose to dress in the same designers and looked equally gorgeous on the occasion of Karva Chauth!

Aishwarya, Navya, and Shweta

It's indeed a rare sight to see Aishwarya chit-chatting with Shweta Bachchan and daughter Navya Nanda.

Bachchan selfie

This picture of the Bachchan family had also gone viral on social media but we do miss little Aaradhya in it.