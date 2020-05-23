Ever since Shweta Bachchan turned author, introduced her own fashion line, and started spending more and more time in Mumbai, rumours of something gone wrong between her and Nikhil Nanda started making the rounds. The more she was spotted with her family attending weddings, fashion shows, and Bollywood parties; the more momentum the rumours picked.

Absence of Nikhil Nanda's pictures from Shweta's social media accounts and Shweta's growing proximity to Bollywood events sans her husband led to various conjectures. However, let us ask you all to put all the conspiracy theories and speculations to rest. No, Shweta Bachchan and husband Nikhil Nanda have not called it quits. Yes, the adorable duo is still quite-in-love and don't pay any heed to these rumours.

Shweta's store launch

Shweta Bachchan Nanda launched her fashion label MXS in association with fashion designer Monisha Jaising on September 1, 2018 in Mumbai. Apart from industry members, the Bachchan family including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, and Aishwarya; Shweta Bachchan's husband, Nikhil Nanda was also present at the launch. Not only did he cheer for his wife but also posed happily and comfortably for pictures with the whole Bachchan family. The fashion line is for urban women who don't want age to define what they wear.

Amitabh's gesture for Nikhil

Nikhil Nanda is not only the son-in-law of the Bachchan family but also the grandson of Raj Kapoor. He is a favourite of both the Bachchan and the Kapoor clan. It was Amitabh Bachchan who had come out to wish Nanda when he was appointed as the Chairman and MD of Escorts Ltd. "Nikhil .. as you take on this new responsibility, all our blessings and love .. we are with you always .. you have inherited a great legacy, and you have to take this even further," Big B had tweeted.

Ritu Nanda death

When Nikhil Nanda's mother, Ritu Nanda, passed away in January, this year, both Shweta and Nikhil together took care of all the rituals and funeral. Big B also expressed his gratitude to Ritu Nanda and also called her an 'ideal mother-in-law' to Shweta Bachchan.

Why the distance?

The only reason we don't get to see Shweta and Nikhil together always is the fact that while Nikhil is managing the business in Delhi; Shweta is trying to establish herself in Mumbai. Now that her children have gone to boarding, she is giving it all her energy and focus to take her brand higher.