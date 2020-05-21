Shweta Bachchan Nanda is a well-renowned author, writer and in fact, was once a model too. Amitabh Bachchan's dearest one has always been at a distance from public attention even after coming from such a powerful and popular family of Indian cinema, she always chooses to remain away from the limelight and had worked in silence.

Shweta is not only known for being the daughter of a legendary actor and sister of Abhishek Bachchan but she is also known for being the cynosure of all eyes at red carpet events, a doting mother, dutiful wife, perfect daughter, elder sister, a successful entrepreneur and novelist.

Being Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's first baby child, the writer has achieved great heights by her own hard work and strong determination. Despite her several achievements, Mrs Nanda's biggest achievement was when her first-ever novel 'Paradise Towers' got published in 2018.

So today we thought of taking a look at some of her candid pictures with her loving father and brother that will leave you a bright smile on your face!

The first picture is a throwback click which was shared by Shweta's loving father Amitabh who often posts pictures of his time with her and showers her with love and praise on his posts. Here the Shahanshah of Bollywood can be seen giving bath to her daughter on one picture and in the other one which was a recent one, both can be seen smiling.

Fascinated about how time flies, the 77-year-old had shared this post to express delight on her evolution from a child to a wonderful adult and wrote "Ek din Aisi thi aur pata hi nhi chala kab Aisi hogayi."

This picture of little Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta eating ice cream was also shared by Amitabh from his treasure book, and is truly adorable.

Abhishekh and Shweta share a great bond and their NOK-JHOK is as similar to any other siblings. This picture depicts their strong brother-sister bond which was shared by Shweta Bachchan where Abhishek can be seen pinching her.

Wishing her Paa a 'Happy Father's Day' Shweta shared this lovely picture of herself along with her father sharing a happy moment together. This picture proves that Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta's relationship is filled with unconditional love. We can see Shweta sitting on her Dad's lap and Amitabh showering his love on his beloved daughter.

This picture would surely bring a smile on anyone's face. Just look at baby Shweta's face, how excited she looks while posing for a picture holding a cute doll. She surely was an expression queen when she was a little girl.

Here are more unseen pictures of Shweta Bachchan Nanda: