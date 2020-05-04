It's not just Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's engagement that would have brought the Kapoors closer to the Bachchans. Even otherwise, the two biggest and most respected families of the industry, are related. What's interesting is that in this equation between the two families, Kareena Kapoor happens to be the sister-in-law of Shweta Bachchan.

How?

Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor had five children. The couple had three sons - Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and two daughters – Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. Now, Randhir Kapoor married Babita and the couple had two daughters – Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. On the other hand, Ritu Nanda (who is no more) was married to Rajan Nanda. The couple has two children, one of them is Nikhil Nanda. This makes Nikhil Nanda and Kareena Kapoor first cousins.

Kareena – Shweta

Now, Nikhil Nanda is married to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan. This makes Shweta sister-in-law of Kareena Kapoor. Easy?

Rishi Kapoor no more

Raj Kapoor's second son, Rishi Kapoor was married to Neetu Singh. After being in the industry and ruling it for several decades, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. Neetu Singh had shared a picture of the actor on Instagram and raising a toast to him, she had called the picture, an 'end to our story'. Rishi and Neetu have two children – Ridhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. While Ridhima is married to Bharat Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor is in a relationship with Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's daughter, Alia Bhatt.

After the passing away of Rishi Kapoor, the Kapoor family had released an official statement, that said, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."