Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan are one of the sibling pairs in the industry who are unbreakable. Children of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are very close to each other and have been in constant support of their family. The two have time and again given sibling goals with their pictures and videos on social media. Today, let's talk about the net worth difference between these siblings and how much money do they make.

Want to know who is the richest among the two? Read on.

Abhishek Bachchan's Net Worth

Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with 'Refugee' starring opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film didn't make a fair amount of money at the box office but Abhishek indeed emerged as a star. Abhishek has seen a fair amount of hits and flops in his 20 years of the film career and is known as one of the A-list actors of all time. The actor will be seen in the movie Ludo in the year 2020. According to www.therichest.com, Abhishek Bachchan's net worth is $ 30 Million. This means that junior Bachchan has the net worth of ₹ 213 crores.

Shweta Bachchan's Net Worth

Shweta Bachchan Nanda has been aloof of the movie business from the very beginning, though her entire family is into the showbiz. Married to Raj Kapoor's grandson Rahul Nanda, Shweta Bachchan is a mother to daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda. Shweta has an interest in writing and has written a novel named Paradise Towers, which was released in the year 2018. Shweta's net worth as of 2020 is $8 million, which converted in Indian currency comes up to ₹ 35 Crores.

Cold War between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Everyone is aware of the fact that Bachchan bahu Aishwarya and daughter Shweta share cold vibes. But this has no way affected Shweta's relation with her brother Abhishek. Aishwarya and Shweta have time and again shown that they don't share a great bond. In fact, the two have publicly not been cordial to each other as well.