Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of those few actresses who have never been open about their personal life. She has always maintained a dignified silence, be it her relationships or talking about her exes. Aishwarya never went out in open to take digs at the industry colleagues or her contemporaries and probably this the reason that Aishwarya is one of the most celebrated stars in the Hindi Film Industry.

We recently came across a chunk of an old interview of Aishwarya with Simi Garewal where she revealed the ugly side of the industry and how it is difficult for someone to remain silent and maintain a calm demeanor. " You constantly encounter situations challenges and your dignity and strength lie in embracing them and moving forth. And dignity is extremely precious to me the way I have been brought up and that's something I do hold dear to me."

Aishwarya further added, "There's greater strength in silence, Believe you me, I Know it takes incredible strength to be silent it's very easy to scream off the rooftop, it's very easy to put out stories, it's very easy to give out all those interviews where you just give vent and packer- packer or its very very easy to plant stories or have sources speak for you. It's tough not to do it."

Aishwarya got married to Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The couple is a parent to daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya had taken a break from films to spend time with Aaradhya and made her Bollywood comeback with 'Sarbjit'.