There's no denying that people have always looked down upon Abhishek Bachchan without acknowledging his hardwork towards his craft and the kind of person he is. His success and popularity has always been compared with his megastar father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He has often been shamed for not living up to the mark of his family members.

However, Abhishek has always maintained his composure and tried to brush the harsh criticism under the carpet with a smile on his face. But there were times, when the junior Bachchan couldn't hide his anger in public and one such instance took place when he attended Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception with his wife Aishwarya.

The wedding reception saw who's who of Bollywood and all the celebrities were being photographed at their arrival. When Abhishek and Aishwarya arrived at the venue, shutterbugs had asked the couple to pose for a picture together. Both Abhishek and Aishwarya wore a smile on their faces until the photographers asked only Aishwarya to pose for a solo picture. It was this moment, when Abhishek apparently felt humiliated by the media which was pretty evident on his face.

Abhishek pulled away his arm and had started walking away from Aishwarya while the latter had no clue what was going through his mind. She tried to convince him that the media was asking for his solo pictures as well but all in vain. Abhishek insisted Aishwarya to go and pose solo and stood there at a distance.

By then, the photographers had sensed the level of discomfort Abhishek was feeling during that moment. They were heard talking among themselves that they should've asked Abhishek for solo pictures as well and that he often gets angry when such things happen at a public event. When they began shouting Abhishek's name asking him to come and pose for solos, the couple rushed inside the venue without paying heed to the photographers' call.

It was definitely an embarassing moment for Abhishek, but the junior Bachchan handled the situation very gracefully.