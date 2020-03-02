Be it showbiz or politics, no relationship is permanent. We have seen new romance budding overnight and some of the greatest bonds collapsing overnight. Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan's friendship remains a perfect example of that.

While there was a time when Amar Singh was the only one who came to Big B's rescue when he was going bankrupt, there was also a time when Amitabh Bachchan chose to look the other way when Amar Singh was jailed. However, it was just the beginning of an end that was going to get dirtier than ever.

Soon, Amar Singh launched a series of attacks, accusations, revelations, insults and below-the-belt jibes at Mr Bachchan and also his family. While Jaya Bachchan often retaliated, the rest of the Bachchan clan always maintained a respectful silence over the matter.

Amar Singh's woes with Aishwarya Rai

Sunetra Choudhury's book, Behind Bars: Prison Tales of India's most famous, not only gave an insight into what prison means for top celebs but also made several revelations. An NDTV report, in excerpts from the book, had revealed that once Amar Singh was left miffed when he had to go to Subrata Roy's party and he was made to wait for the helicopter which first went to pick up Aishwarya Rai.

Shah Rukh Khan vs Amar Singh

The book also reveals how Shah Rukh Khan, Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan lost the friendship. It was a TV show which was being organised by Shah Rukh Khan and his friend, Karim Morani. Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan also decided to make a presence at the event. However, when they took some time out from their busy schedule and visited the function, they were offered seats on the tenth row.

"We were leaving in a huff when Shah Rukh and Morani came and offered to shift us in the front row. We said if Amitabh Bachchan and Amar Singh need to request someone to get a front row, it was a very silly situation. We were not their sponsored or paid artistes, we were invited as guests. And since we felt we were not given our due dignity, we left and they didn't have a right to stop us. There was a scuffle between us," an NDTV report quoted Amar Singh as saying from excerpts of the book.

Ailing Amar Singh recently apologised to the Bachchan family with folded hands for all the negative things said about them. However, no response came from the Bachchan clan.