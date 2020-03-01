Sunetra Choudhury's book, Behind Bars: Prison tales of India's most famous, not only gave an insight into what prison means for top celebs but also made several revelations. One such revelation was what transpired between Amar Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

It was a TV show which was being organised by Shah Rukh Khan and his friend, Karim Morani. Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan also decided to make a presence at the event. However, when they took some time out from their busy schedule and visited the function, they were offered seats on the tenth row.

"We were leaving in a huff when Shah Rukh and Morani came and offered to shift us in the front row. We said if Amitabh Bachchan and Amar Singh need to request someone to get a front row, it was a very silly situation. We were not their sponsored or paid artistes, we were invited as guests. And since we felt we were not given our due dignity, we left and they didn't have a right to stop us. There was a scuffle between us," an NDTV report quoted Amar Singh as saying from excerpts of the book.

How things went sour between Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan

Citing excerpts of the book, an NDTV report revealed that Amar Singh had expected the Bachchans to visit him at the hospital. But Amitabh's absence during his time at the jail hurt him the most.

Amar Singh had revealed in the book that Amitabh Bachchan came to see him only after he got bail and was released from the jail. Amar Singh was in the hospital after getting bail when Amitabh visited him. Amar Singh revealed that he remained quite cold and formal towards Bachchan, adding that Amitabh has always been a 'politically correct' and 'suave' person.

"When he came to meet me I didn't feel like talking to him because the feelings I had for him, the friendship had gone. They had got filtered from my mind and the realization had dawned that mostly people are weathercocks," he had said.

Amitabh Bachchan in no mood to forgive

After several years of levelling accusations at the Bachchan family, insulting them and calling them names, ex SP leader Amar Singh decided to call it truce with folded hands. He apologised to the Bachchan family and even sought forgiveness. However, it was due to his family that Big B decided not to forget him. "If it was just him, he may have considered it. But Amar Singh has been constantly insulting not just Bachchan Sahab but also his wife Jaya Ji, portraying her as the villain of the piece. Bachchan Sahab can forgive those who insult him, but not his family," Asianage quotes a very close friend of the Bachchans, revealing to the publication.