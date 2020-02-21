After several years of levelling accusations at the Bachchan family, insulting them and calling them names, politician Amar Singh has sought their apology. It was on the day of his father's tenth death anniversary, ex SP leader Amar Singh decided to call it truce with folded hands.

In a video shared from Singapore, where he is currently admitted due to ailing health and in a subsequent tweet later, Singh wrote, "Today is my father's death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan Ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret my overreaction against Amit Ji & family. God bless them all."

"I realise, I must express regret for the harsh words I used (against them). In my mind, more than hatred, I had disappointment towards his behaviour. But it seems, he never had any disappointment, nor bitterness in him," he said in the video, with folded hands.

"If it was just him, he may have considered it. But Amar Singh has been constantly insulting not just Bachchan Sahab but also his wife Jaya Ji, portraying her as the villain of the piece. Bachchan Sahab can forgive those who insult him, but not his family," Asianage quotes a very close friend of the Bachchans, revealing to the publication.

"Bachchan Sahab was quiet all through ten years when Amar Singh ji attacked the family. He will remain silent," the source further added.

What went wrong?

The equation between Amar Singh and the Bachchan family has been through a roller-coaster ride. From being the thickest of friends, standing rock-solid behind each other in times of crisis, being much more than family at one point to not be willing to see each other eye-to-eye; their friendship turned bitter as the years passed by.

What exactly led to the change of equations would always remain a mystery, but excerpts from Behind Bars: Prison Tales of India's Most Famous by Sunetra Choudhury, gives an insight into how the friendship turned sour between the two, once Amar Singh went to Tihar jail. Citing excerpts of the book, an NDTV report revealed that Amar Singh had expected the Bachchans to visit him at the hospital. But Amitabh's absence during his time at the jail hurt him the most.

Amar Singh had revealed in the book that Amitabh Bachchan came to see him only after he got bail and was released from the jail. Amar Singh was in the hospital after getting bail when Amitabh visited him. Amar Singh revealed that he remained quite cold and formal towards Bachchan, adding that Amitabh has always been a 'politically correct' and 'suave' person.

"When he came to meet me I didn't feel like talking to him because the feelings I had for him, the friendship had gone. They had got filtered from my mind and the realization had dawned that mostly people are weathercocks," he had said.



