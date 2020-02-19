Amar Singh is known for his bad behaviour with the Bachchan family ever since their fallout in 2010. Time and again, Singh has taken jibes at Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. But today the politician is on his death bed and has expressed his regrets for his behaviour towards Amitabh Bachchan and his family.

An emotional Singh shared a video on his official Facebook page after he received a message from Bachchan on the death anniversary of Singh's father. Singh, who was an inseparable part of the Bachchan family was surprised at receiving the message, given the choicest accusations and harsh words he used against the actor's wife - Jaya Bachchan.

"If not anything, he was elder to me. I should have been sober to him. I realise, I must express regret for the harsh words I used (against them). In my mind, more than hatred, I had disappointment towards his behaviour. But it seems, he never had any disappointment, nor bitterness in him (against me)," said a feeble looking Amar Singh, uncomfortably half laying on a couch.

"He has some feelings. That's why he has conveyed his tributes on my father's death anniversary. Acknowledging that I would urge the God to give justice to all according to their karma. We should leave it to the almighty," he added.

On Twitter, he said: "Today is my father's death anniversary and I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all."

Amar Singh, the Bachchan family and Anil Ambani were seen together, almost like an extended family. But way back in 2016, the relationship, at least between the Bachchans and Singhs suffered a major blow when Singh went public with his complaints against Jaya Bachchan.

Back then, he was quoted to have said, "I have made public vows in Bareilly two days ago. As far as Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan) is concerned, she has always given me utmost respect and Abhishek (Bachchan) has not uttered a single word against me. I don't have any issue with Amitabh Bachchan. He actually warned me not to accept Jaya Bachchan in my political field considering her inconsistent nature and habits. But I did not adhere to his noble advice. He also warned me that she is very inconsistent in her ways so don't expect any consistency as far as she is concerned. And subsequently, he sought an apology on her behalf and the matter was done and over. Thereafter, at Anil Ambani's residence, at a dinner, a major squabble took place and that too on behalf of Jaya Bachchan and he became a party to my dispute with Mrs. Bachchan."

The disagreement, whatsoever, that was in the private was brought in public by Amar Singh. Ever since, the cracks in the otherwise formidable relationship could not have been healed.

Even last year, he tweeted, "Stop hypocrisy", while mentioning Jaya Bachchan. In the video he tweeted last year, Singh criticised Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and their daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for "indecent scenes in movies".

Posting the latest video from a hospital bed in Singapore, where Bachchans stayed with him last time when he was going through kidney treatment almost a decade ago, said he is fighting a battle of "life and death".

"For the past 10 years, I was not only keeping distance from Bachchan family but also used to believe that they hate me. However he (Amitabh Bachchan) used to always send him messages whether it was his birthday or fathers death anniversary. So I feel that I overreacted against him," he added.

As Singh -- once a crucial power centre during the UPA era is battling for his life, almost alone in Singapore, this overture from the man from his hospital bed has taken many by surprise.

