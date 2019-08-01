Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan, who were considered the thickest of friends, have been at loggerheads for a while now. Adding fuel to the fire, Amar Singh recently took to Twitter to lambast the Bachchan family once again.

Singh criticised Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan over their "indecent scenes" in movies and called them hypocrites.

Attacking Jaya Bachchan's speech in the parliament, which was about the condition of the women in the country, Amar Singh tweeted a two-minute long video.

"My old friend, who is no longer a friend, expressed grief in Rajya Sabha yesterday about the condition of women in the country. You are a mother and a wife. The remote to control the society is in the hands of a mother and a wife. Why don't you ask your husband to not dance on 'jumma-chumma' or embrace the actress in a rain dance sequence," Amit Shah said in the video.

Singh did not stop there. He also asked Jaya Bachchan why she did not tell her daughter-in-law (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) to not do what she did in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He also targeted her son Abhishek and asked Jaya to tell her son to not dance with semi-naked actresses in Dhoom.

He told her to bring changes inside her home first and then talk about society. He said that films have a big role to play in whatever is happening in society.

Amar Singh's video has garnered both positive and negative comments. While few have supported Singh, many have lashed out at him for targeting the Bachchan family.