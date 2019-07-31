Actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan was recently seen at a protest rally seeking justice for the Unnao rape victim who was involved in Sunday's road-truck accident. The accident left the rape victim in a critical condition and killed her two aunts, including one who was a witness to the crime, while the girl's lawyer is battling for life. However, Jaya Bachchan's smiling pictures from the protest rally has now sparked an outrage on social media.

In the pictures, Jaya Bachchan can be seen joining a group of politicians and sharing a laugh at a protest rally in Delhi. Twitter users lost their cool when they came across Jaya's smiling pictures which made them question about her seriousness on the sensitive issue.

"From which angel they look as if they are asking for justice they seem to be enjoying," a Twitter user commented after watching Jaya Bachchan's pictures from the protest rally.

Many people wondered whether Jaya was protesting or was just out for a picnic with her party friends while others pointed out that she didn't speak a word against Azam Khan recent behaviour in the Lok Sabha.

Take a look.

Jaya bachchan protesting and demanding justice for #unnaohorror Rape victim. Look at her face, seems she's in deep pain,suffering, agony, affliction and discomfort. ? pic.twitter.com/ghfmbuwe8x — Dr. Pratiksha Rathore (@Drpratiksha1) July 31, 2019

Meanwhile, the CBI has filed a FIR charging BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others, including the kin of an Uttar Pradesh Minister, with murder over the road-truck accident which left the Unnao girl who had accused the MLA of rape in a critical condition.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a FIR against 20 other unknown persons.

The FIR against all of them has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including murder (302), attempt to murder (307), criminal intimidation (506) and criminal conspiracy (120B).

Those named in the FIR are the MLA, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Vinod Misra, Hari Pal Singh, Navin Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyanendra Singh, Rinku Singh and advocate Awadhesh Singh. They are all residents of Unnao, where the rape victim hailed from.

Accused Arun Singh is the son-in-law of Minister of State in Uttar Pradesh, Ranvendra Pratap Singh aka Dhunni Bhaiyya.

He is the Minister of State for Agriculture, Agriculture Education and Research in the Yogi Adityanath government and a BJP MLA from Husainganj in Fatehpur. Arun Singh, close to Kuldeep Sengar, is a block pramukh from Nawabganj in Unnao.

Ram Singh, CBI's Additional Superintendent of Police in Lucknow, has been asked to carry out the investigation.

The CBI move comes after the Centre on Tuesday handed over the probe into the truck-car collision to the CBI. The accident killed the rape victim's two aunts, including one who was a witness to the crime, while the girl's lawyer is battling for life.

On Sunday, the rape victim, who had accused Kuldeep Sengar of raping her in 2017, was travelling to Rae Bareli with her lawyer and two relatives when a truck being driven on the wrong side hit them.

The truck that crashed into the car in Rae Bareli belonged to a Samajwadi Party leader from Fatehpur.

The CBI team has already collected the relevant case documents and other details from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Kuldeep Sengar has been in jail since a FIR was filed against him.

(With IANS Inputs)