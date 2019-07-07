The 1970s was the decade where parallel cinema had just started opening its wings. While on one hand, we had smashing blockbusters like Deewar, on the other, path-breaking films like Hare Rama and Hare Krishna were breathing new life into those who loved celluloid. The 70s also saw the decade of emerging new talents, ready to break open the stereotypical shackles of a 'Hindi film heroine' and willing to make a mark through challenging, progressive roles.

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi has always been an actress who was known for her out-of-the-box and reformist roles.

Jaya Bachchan

Powerhouse-of-talent, Jaya Bachchan, made waves with her impeccable acting skills and solid hold over the craft.

Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman was among the first ones who dared to push the boundaries of oomph and sensuousness that Bollywood had always seen.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia was an instant sensation right with her first film – Bobby. Dimple's magnetic personality till date ensures high footfall in theatres.

Rekha

Known for her flawless acting and ravishing beauty, Rekha, still makes people go weak-in-the-knees.

Reena Roy

Another face of the 70s which we all loved immensely was Reena Roy.

Neetu Singh

One of the most loved and popular actresses of the 70s was Neetu Singh and still remains so.