Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan shares a great bond with father Amitabh Bachchan and she has said this quite a number of times. According to Shweta, mom, Jaya Bachchan has always been partial towards Abhishek.

We recently came across an old interview of the Bachchans when they all got together in a candid conversation with Simi Garewal on her popular chat show. This was the first-ever interview by Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Shweta had revealed that Jaya Bachchan is a claustrophobic and it makes extremely difficult for everyone when she feels suffocated. Sharing a few incidents from within the family the Bachchans seemed to share a laugh at Jaya's behavior and how difficult it becomes to handle her at times.

Why Jaya Bachchan screams at paparazzi

Today, probably this is the reason why Jaya Bachchan shouts and screams at the paparazzi when they approach her to click pictures. Last year when Shweta and Abhishek appeared on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan', Karan did ask the two about Jaya's viral videos on social media where she seems furious at the paparazzi.

Though Abhishek termed it as his guilty pleasure to watch those videos and also revealed that the entire family prays and hopes that there are no media around but Shweta like the ideal daughter came to her mom's rescue and said, "She gets very claustrophobic when there are too many people around her. She also doesn't like it when people take her pictures without asking her. She comes from that school of thought," added Shweta.

The brother-sister duo added that their mom has a 'moral problem' with selfies. In fact, Shweta revealed that their mom believes she doesn't look good in the selfies and that's the reason she dislikes clicking one.