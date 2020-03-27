One of the tragic love stories that everyone witnessed in the 70s was the Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha love affair. Their affair was no more a secret and had already made its way to the grapevine and had dominated the headlines and cover page stories of almost all the magazines and newspapers.

Despite being married to Jaya Bachchan, their love affair rumors couldn't hide behind the bush. And in no time the linkup news reached his wife Jaya Bachchan. What was her reaction? Did it affect Amitabh and Jaya's married life?

Jaya Bachchan reacts to Amitabh-Rekha affair

In a throwback interview with People magazine, Jaya Bachchan talked about her marriage with Amitabh Bachchan and his alleged romance with Rekha. When asked about rumors about Amitabh Bachchan's affairs must've disturbed her, Jaya Bachchan was quoted as saying, "You are a human being, you do react. If you react to negativity, you also react to positivity. You are reassured every second by gestures, by looks, by happenings, and that keeps you going. A human being at a very vulnerable age and time get carried away either way, and if you are sad you are sad, and if you are happy, you are happy."

Squashing rumours Jaya-style

Without moving around the bush further, when the interviewer asked her if there was any truth in those affair rumors between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, Jaya Bachchan replied, "If there was any, he would have been somewhere else, na? People liked them as a couple on-screen, and that's fine. The media tried linking him with every one of his heroines. My life would have been hell if I had taken it all seriously. We are made of sterner stuff."

And if she minds if they work together again? Jaya Bachchan had stated, "No, why should I mind? But I feel it will be more like a sensation than actual work. And that's a pity because one will miss the opportunity of seeing them together. Both of them probably realize it will go beyond work."

