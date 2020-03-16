Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan is away from the media glare. But is never missed to be clicked by shutterbugs whenever spotted by the paps outside a salon. Recently Shweta was spotted in a casual tee and tracks with a pair of glasses on the streets of Mumbai where she was clicked by the cameras and her cute conversation with the camera person is totally unmissable.

In the video that was posted on Instagram, we can see Shweta waiting for her car to arrive and the camera guy helps her by telling where is her car parked. Shweta who has a calm demeanour also is seen answering politely and happily posing for the shutterbugs.

At the end of the video, the camera person asks her to stay away considering the ongoing health condition of the nation owing to the Coronavirus outbreak and Shweta too is seen replying with concern.

Watch the video here,

Shweta Bachchan stays with her parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She is the only member of the Bachchan clan who has been away from the limelight for years now.

Shweta has two kids, daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda. Navya who is currently focusing on completing her education is rumoured to be venturing into films soon.

Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda passed away

A few months back Shweta Bachchan lost her mother-in-law Ritu Nanda who was fighting against cancer for quite a couple of years.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Anil Kapoor with wife Sunita, Sanjeev Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Apoorva Mehta were at the funeral.

Ritu Nanda was married to Escorts group Chairman Rajan Nanda who passed away in 2018. And Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is married to their son Nikhil Nanda.