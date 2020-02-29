Jaya Bachchan often loses her cool, sometimes at the media or at celebrities. Bachchan bahu Aishwarya also was not spared by Jaya back in time when Jaya had literally slammed Aishwarya in public.

It all happened in the year 2016 when Aishwarya had made her comeback with 'Sarbjit' and had a few film offers lined up including Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. Ever since the trailer of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released fans couldn't control their excitement to see Aishwarya in a hot and sexy avatar.

In the film, Aishwarya was seen romancing Ranbir Kapoor and their steamy scenes during a song and in the film created quite a stir.

The Bachchan clan seemed quite upset with Aishwarya's decision to give a thumbs up to shoot such scenes. While Big B and Abhishek remained mum about the situation Aishwarya's mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan couldn't remain quiet.

Jaya Bachchan's sly dig at Aishwarya

Speaking at the MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival, comparing her time with the contemporary age, Jaya Bachchan slammed filmmakers saying film making has become a business now, Times of India reported.

"Filmmakers at that time created art. Today, it's a business and all about numbers. Everything is thrown at our face," she said.

Expressing disappointment at the explicit love scenes in films in recent times Jaya said people are not ashamed anymore, which seemed to be a subtle dig at Aish for her intimate scenes in the film.

"People have forgotten subtlety. Open display of affection is considered smart... sharam naam ki toh cheese hee nahi hai (people are no longer ashamed). Now, it's about big collections at the box office, Rs100 crore films, first-weekend collection...It's all Greek to me."

The 68-year-old actor went on to say that nowadays there's no difference between a protagonist and antagonist since both have the same avatar. "Earlier, there used to be a vamp and a heroine. But now, there is no need for a vamp because the heroine does exactly what a vamp does. She wears itsy bitsy clothes and dances, does item songs," she said.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a blockbuster hit with all its songs hitting the chartbusters even today, apart from Aishwarya the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma in the lead roles with Shahrukh Khan making a cameo in the film.

Aishwarya Rai kissing Hrithik Roshan in 'Dhoom 2'

Well, this wasn't the first time when the Bachchans had reacted to Aishwarya shooting for bold scenes in films. When Aishwarya and Abhishek were all set to tie the knot in 2007, there were rumors of the Bachchans not agreeing to Aishwarya's on-screen kiss with Hrithik. It was also reported that Aishwarya's would-be hubby Abhishek back then was furious at the press for throwing questions at him about Aishwarya's on-screen kiss. 'Dhoom 2' starred Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu and Uday Chopra in the lead.