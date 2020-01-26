Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's past relationship had seen the biggest highs and lows any relationship can have. From being the most powerful couple in the industry to being the couple who washes their dirty linen in public, Aishwarya and Salman had been through it all.

While we always knew that it was Salman Khan's philandering ways and possessive nature that led to the two calling it quits, it was also Aishwarya's demand to separate Salman Khan from the family that added fuel to the dying flames of their relationship.

"Though Salman has clearly come across as the stalker in the relationship, Aishwarya's conscious influence over him, or any organic man for that matter if she kindly chooses, cannot be underestimated. It is said that she never liked the fact that Salman Khan was his family's breadwinner. He was also putting his money in projects starring his two brothers. Another story of a pretty woman asking her lover to leave his family. When she punished him occasionally for not complying, through silence and withdrawal, it was enough for Salman to go crazy," said an outlook story.

Aishwarya's outcry

After breaking up with Salman in 2001, Aishwarya had sent ripples in the industry with her mind-boggling statements about how at times Salman used to get physical with her and how he would call her and talk rubbish even after parting ways. "I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases and in turn I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity. That is why like any other self-respecting woman I ended my relationship with him," Aishwarya had said in an old interview.

Sohail's accusation

It was Aishwarya Rai's explosive statements after the break-up that made Sohail Khan come out in public and slam the actress. "Now she (Aishwarya Rai) weeps in public. When she was going around with him, when she used to visit our home so often like part of the family, did she ever acknowledge the relationship? She never did. That made Salman feel insecure. He wanted to know how much she wanted him. She would never let him be sure of that," Sohail had said.