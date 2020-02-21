After the Kiara Advani viral photo, yet another celebrity portrait became the target for trollers and she is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The blue-eyed beauty shared the picture on her Instagram handle and congratulated the celebrity photographer on completing 25 years in business.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Congratulations on completing 25years on your fabulous journey my dearest Dabs and 21 years being family with your calendar celebrating you and Manisha and your kids... God Bless and Shine on Love always."

Aishwarya preps to star in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

The picture is a close shot of Aishwarya's; her deep brown-black hair falls gracefully around her shoulders. Her kohled look stands in sharp contrast to her limpid green eyes as she looks at the camera. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan too shared his picture from the shoot and wrote: "My 19th calendar shot for my dear friend @dabbooratnani It's become like a yearly family ritual! Congratulations Dabboo and @manishadratnani on this year's calendar. Dabs, from shooting my 1st ever magazine cover to today. We've come a long way brother. Big love and full power to you."

While Aishwarya was complimented for her beauty and stunning looks, her picture also was criticised by a few. One user commented, "too much photoshopped" while other user wrote, "much old picture".

Dabboo Ratnani calendar this year featured some of his regulars like Vidya Balan, Aishwarya and a whole host of young stars like Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone among others. The calendar was launched on Monday and attended the function were Vidya, Bhumi, Sunny apart from veterans like Rekha and Jackie Shroff among others.

Aishwarya, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, is preparing to star in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The Tamil film is a retelling of the popular novel of the same name.