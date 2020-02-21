Over the past few days, the internet has gone berserk over Kiara Advani's viral photo from ace Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar 2020. It all started when Kiara Advani's topless picture with a leaf triggered the meme fest amongst the netizens. From the Kabir Singh references to Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the trolls went beyond leaps and bounds.

Seems like the picture went miles across that we now have an International Photographer Marie Barsch who claims that Dabboo's is a plagiarised art as there has been an uncanny resemblance to that of Marie's picture.

Featuring a woman amidst greenery, the bare woman too was hidden behind a large leaf. In fact, her hair remained slicked back with a super toned body.

The professional photographer too took to her Instagram story to express her disappointment over the same. Sharing the above meme on her story, Marie wrote, "I just leave that here." She further shared a string of DMs that she received from fans mocking her creation against that of Dabboo Ratnani's.

Dabboo's passion for photography

Dabboo recently spoke about his passion for photography, Love, Art & Passion! "#dabbooratnanicalendar Since 2000 Photography is my love & I Express My Passion Through My Calendars, this Year 2020 Marks 21 years of my annual calendars. It also is my 25th Year In The Industry, I make these calendars for the pure & unconditional love of photography. It's pure as I shoot it with my heart & soul. It's unconditional as I don't expect any returns from it. I don't sell my calendars. It's only given out as a gift to my friends from media, fashion & film fraternity.

This year the calendar is launching a month late as I lost my dear Mom and it took me a while to regroup and focus again on work. My mom was my pillar of strength and I can never overcome this humongous loss. I am sure I will always have the blessings of My Guardian Angel from Heaven. Special Mention to my wife Manisha who shoots all behind the scenes & supports me completely. She takes care of entire pre and post-production, coordination with actors & PR. My 3 angels @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani & My Pup @flashratnani who bring in lots of smiles & energy on set."

The year 2020 features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwariya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma and few more."

For the uninitiated, Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani launched his calendar this year too, featuring actors like Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday amongst others. The launch was a grand event that was graced by veteran actress Rekha, Sunny Leone, Kabir Bedi, Kiara Advani, and many other celebs.