Expectations were high from Bhanu Pratap Singh who has directed Dharma Productions' official venture into the horror flicks, but the film doesn't seem to have impressed all. Starring Vicky Kaushal, who is now the official blue-eyed boy of the production house, Ashutosh Rana and Bhumi Pednekar; the film revolves around a haunted ship and the mystery behind it.

Prithvi (Vicky Kaushal), a young shipping officer, decides to uncover the mystery around the haunted ship as he comes across several spooky incidents and revelations. Katrina Kaif has called the film 'outstanding' and wrote, "Must watch. @KaranJohar @Shashankkhaitan u keep outdoing yourself by bringing unexpected stories. Loved the film. The Bhoot team @bhanupratapsinghofficial @Vickykaushal @Bhumipednekar Outstanding."

Let's take a look at the reviews by critics:

TOI went with 2.5 stars out of 5: While the film's runtime is short, the pace seems exhausting because most of the scenes are concluded abruptly, leaving you waiting for the big reveal. However, the all-important backstory isn't convincing enough to make your wait worth it. For a horror film, 'Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship' falls short of sending chills down your spine. At best, it can give you a few spooks.

Indian Express went with 1.5 stars out of 5: Within its murky labyrinth, with no sense of any direction from writer-director Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film doesn't seem to end. Pednekar and Rana are there to add some brief acting heft, and to do some mantra-reciting ghost-fighting. A large part, however, is left to the able and much-taxed shoulders of Kaushal.

Huffingtonpost: For a film that conjures up some seriously vivid imagery and uses CGI in a way that never appears tacky, the backstory feels hackneyed and over expository and is quite shoddily handled. Its third act too, while delivering the spooks, stretches a little too long, long enough to strip away the fear and the shock value from the ghost. A bit of crispness in this part by editor Bodhaditya Banerjee could've actually worked in prolonging the feeling of dread.

Gulf News went with 2 stars out of 5: A cracking horror film should have enough scares that startle you and jolt you out of your seats, but Vicky Kaushal's scream-fest Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship barely scrapes by in that department. It's high on eerie atmospherics, but low on genuine scares.

Bollywoodlife went with 3 stars out of 5: The first half takes up a lot of your time. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship might disappoint some with its storyline. While the second half is eventful, it looks quite predictable after a point. With Ashutosh Rana using a voltmeter and Kavach to control the ghost, you will feel it is not much different from the supernatural stuff you see on TV.

Bollywood Hungama went with 1.5 stars out of 5: On the whole, BHOOT: PART ONE – THE HAUNTED SHIP suffers from a half-baked plot and a flawed narrative that leaves viewers confused. The end result is completely unconvincing, barring a few scenes that provide some chills. At the box office, it will be rejected by the audience. Disappointing!