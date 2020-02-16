The rise Bhumi Pednekar has had in the industry so far is enviable. From gaining tremendous weight for her debut film and winning all hearts to losing it all for back-to-back socially relevant films, Bhumi's journey deserves all the applause.

While Bhumi has been rising higher and higher in her career, when it comes to her fashion sense, she hasn't always managed to tick the right boxes.

Bhumi's dress at Filmfare 2020

Something similar happened at the Filmfare Awards 2020. While Bhumi didn't join the list of worst dressed celebs of the evening, she didn't make it to the list of impressing ones either. Bhumi's choice of colour and garment was nothing new.

We had all seen it several times on several celebrities. What's more? Well, the dress did little to make Bhumi flaunt her fabulous frame.

While netizens didn't seem too impressed with her dress, what caught their eye was Bhumi's pose at the red carpet. Soon after Bhumi's picture came online, netizens started saying that she looked pregnant.

'She looks pregnant', 'exactly', 'that's what I got instantly', 'awkward pose', 'looks old' were some of the comments left on her picture.

Bhumi's open defecation story

Bhumi, who made waves with films like Sonchiriya and Saand Ki Aankh, had revealed on the Kapil Sharma Show that she had to defecate in the open during the shoot of her 2017 hit film Toilet - Ek Prem Katha opposite Akshay Kumar.

While joking about open defecation, Kapil Sharma asked Bhumi if she had ever been into the situation since her film Toilet - Ek Prem Katha was based on spreading awareness among people about the social issue. Bhumi, who was by then quite embarassed and refrained from answering the question, Kapil further prodded her to speak her mind.

To which, an embarassed Bhumi said that she once went to defecate in the open with other women in the village to live the experience that would help her understand the problem and get into the skin of her character.

Bhumi also stressed on the fact that open defecation is a serious issue that needs necessary measures to make the country free from the social issue.

Though Kapil kept joking about how people do open-air conferences and make big decisions about their business plans and marriage proposals while defecating in the open, the comedian also agreed that our nation needs to be free from open defecation.