In the 90s and early 2000s, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji's catfight was the most talked about events in the industry. The two had a fallout after Shah Rukh Khan dropped Aishwarya from Chalte Chalte over his infamous fight with Salman Khan and brought Rani on board. However, things were quite opposite before they stoppped communicating with each other.

In a chat show, Rani Mukerji had spoken about her love towards Aishwarya and had even called her Aishu Maa fondly. She also made a promise that they would remain the bestest of friends no matter what.

"Aishu Maa, you know I love you. I am really sorry I couldn't come for the show because I am unwell. As you know, I am always unwell, I couldn't make it to Delhi. Just to let you know that I love you, you mean a lot to me. I just love you Aishu Maa. I just want to say one thing that we are going to be friends forever. I love you," Rani Mukerji had said in a video message to Aishwarya Rai on Farooq Sheikh's talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

Rani on not getting invited for Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding

When things turned ugly between the two, Rani and Aishwarya chose to maintain distance from each other. Rani had even expressed her disappointment when she was not invited to Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding. It was also being said that Abhishek had broken up with Rani because of Aishwarya whom Abhishek tied the knot with.

"Only Abhishek can throw light on that. The truth is that if a person chooses not to invite you to their wedding, you realise where you stand with the person. You may be deluded and think you are friends but maybe the friendship was only restricted to being co-stars on the sets. However, it doesn't matter now. It became very clear and evident that we were only co-actors and not friends. Moreover inviting someone to a wedding is a personal choice. Tomorrow when I decide to get married, I will choose the handful of people I want to invite," Rani had said during an interview when she was asked about not being invited to the big wedding.

However, things turned a bit milder between the two when Rani and Aishwarya hugged it out at the latter's father's funeral. The two might not share the same equation as they used to share before 2000, but they have remained cordial with each other.