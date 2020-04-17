We have always loved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at red carpets. From Cannes to Bollywood award shows, Aishwarya's red carpet look always remains one of the best and most anticipated ones. While the Bachchan bahu manages to make heads turn everytime with each of her presence, it is not always that the heads turn for all the right reasons.

Let's take a look at the times Aishwarya Rai was a fashion disaster at Cannes.

2002: Had it been any other year, we wouldn't have agreed to Aishwarya's choice of clothes or jewellery. But since, it was her debut at Cannes and the diva was representing India, we think she managed to stay afloat in this golden Neeta Lulla sari with heavy gold jewellery.

2003: However, the very next year, 2003, Aishwarya Rai came back with several disappointments. The pink and brown figure-hugging dress with a heavy diamond set looked all over the place. Not to forget, the neon green Neeta Lulla saree that failed to impress at all.

2004: After a series of desi avatars, Aishwarya went all bold and glam at the Cannes. However, we felt she went a little overboard with choosing a western attire this time. The revealing Neeta Lulla gown with Chopard jewellery failed to set Aishwarya apart from the crowd.

2012: From 2005 till 2011, Aishwarya painted rosy pictures with her elaborate gowns and figure-hugging outfits. However, after the birth of Aaradhya and putting on some weight, Aishwarya's fashion sense seemed to have gone for a toss. While we salute Aishwarya Rai for taking all the criticism head-on and bouncing back with all that pregnancy weight behind her, these outfits wouldn't have done justice to her beauty even before the pregnancy. The grey Ellie Saab gown made her bulges appear even more prominently. However, it was the cream chikankari Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree that more than made up for the fashion disaster.

2013: Aishwarya seldom got wrong with her choice of ethnic attires, but this time, she went wrong and how! The gorgeous actress went a little Elizabeth/Cleopatra way with everything golden. The golden sari by Tarun Tahiliani was a bit over-the-top for our taste.