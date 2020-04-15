Before Deepika Padukone became Sanjay Leela Bhansali's muse, it was Aishwarya Rai who used to be Bhansali's first choice. But ever since Bhansali made his epic love drama Ram-Leela starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone there was no looking back. The director went onto making consecutive 3 films starring the couple, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

According to the grapevine, Aishwarya, who was the leading lady in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and Guzaarish, felt threatened when Deepika replaced her as the filmmaker's go-to actress. This sparked a cold war between the two.

However, later it was reported that Aishwarya and Deepika had decided to let bygones be bygones. When they crossed paths at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur they bonded as if there was nothing wrong between the two.

An onlooker revealed, "The ice didn't just break. It shattered into smithereens. They looked like two inseparable pals. I still remember how the two of them royally ignored one another at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 50th birthday party. Aishwarya made sure to leave the minute Deepika arrived."

Aishwarya denial proved to be Deepika's gain

Let us tell you, few years ago Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to make Bajirao Mastani starring Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan as in those days the two were known as the stunning Bollywood couple but Bhansali had shelved the project as Aishwarya denied working opposite Salman as they had parted ways.

But it seems like after Ram-Leela Bhansali had got his perfect casting for 'Bajirao Mastani' as Deepika and Ranveer were madly in love with each other when they began dating each other during the shoot of Ram-Leela.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in 'Chhapaak' while Aishwarya will be seen opposite her husband Abhishek Bachchan in Sarvesh Mewara's Gulab Jamun.