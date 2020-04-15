Successes and failures are a common scenario that any individual witnesses, especially celebrities who are a part of the glamour industry will agree to the fact that nothing is stagnant in the showbiz. A very apt example of this has been Sridevi's husband and producer Boney Kapoor has gone through a phase in his life when he went bankrupt, completely.

Many theories say that Boney Kapoor's late wife Sridevi was responsible for Boney Kapoor's bankruptcy but several reports also suggest that Amitabh Bachchan has also been one of the names that have come in the forefront.

Big B agreed to work in Boney Kapoor's on one condition

It so happened that Boney Kapoor had offered Big B a role in his film 'Kyon Ho Gaya Na!' that starred Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi but Big B had denied the offer, Boney Kapoor was very adamant on casting Big B in the film and he made sure to get a yes from Mr. Bachchan. To everyone's surprise, Big B finally agreed to work in the film but on one condition that Boney Kapoor had to cast Abhishek Bachchan in his next film.

That was a time when Abhishek had made his Bollywood debut from Refugee with Kareena Kapoor. The film bombed at the box office and with that Abhishek faced a series of 13 flops in the initial stage of his career. This was a major setback for Abhishek and like a doting father Big B was trying every bit to bring his son's career on track.

Coming back to Amitabh and Boney's deal of casting Abhishek in his next, Boney Kapoor agreed as he was left with no option. Abhishek was cast in Boney Kapoor's Run opposite 'Tere Naam' actress Bhumika Chawla. Run majorly flopped at the box office along with Boney's previous film Kyon Ho Gaya Na!

Back to back two flops in a row was a major blow for Boney Kapoor and he had to phase a rough patch in his career.