Over the years, there have been various rumours behind Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor's broken engagement but the reason behind the breakup still remains an unsolved mystery. Apart from close family members no one exactly knows the reason behind the split.

Some blame Karisma's mom Babita to be the reason behind the couple's split while some rumours also suggest that apparently it was Amitabh Bachchan's close friend Amar Singh who turned out to be the villain in their love story.

According to a report in Miss Malini, Amar Singh was largely responsible for calling the wedding off. Just weeks before they were going to send out wedding invitations Amar Singh heard a rumour that Karisma was getting a little too friendly with Sahara head Subroto Roy and decided to investigate.

When Karishma's mother Babita Kapoor heard that Amar Singh had actually put a team of detectives on the job (to dig up Karisma's past) she obviously threw a fit and was furious. She then made a call to Jaya Bachchan complaining how could someone hire detectives to check up on her daughter's past and claiming that the Subroto Roy link-up was utter rubbish.

This, however, upset Jaya a great deal and she got quite defensive about Amar Singh. Eventually, this led to a total breakdown of communication between the two families and Babita decided to cancel the wedding telling Karisma to stay away from the Bachchan family and not work with any of them in the future.

How Abhishek & Karisma met

Not many of you must be aware of the fact that Abhishek & Karisma met each other at the family wedding. It was at Nikhil Nanda (Raj Kapoor's daughter's son) and Shweta Bachchan's wedding in 1997 that brought Karisma and Abhishek closer.

Today, both Karisma and Abhishek are happy in their personal space. Abhishek is married to Aishwarya and the couple has a cute daughter Aaradhya while Karisma divorced her ex-husband Sanjay Kapur. Karisma has two kids from her marriage with Sanjay, daughter Samiera and son Kiaan. The custody of both these kids is with Karisma.