Late actor Vinod Khanna's son Akshaye Khanna was one of the leading actors of his time. He was critically acclaimed for his role in 1997 released film 'Border' but he gained true recognition by fans in 1999 released Subhai Ghai's 'Taal' starring opposite Aishwarya Rai who played his love interest.

The film Dil Chahta Hai earned him with a Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award. Later he appeared in films like Humraaz, Hungama, Hulchul, Race, and Dahek. Despite being 45 years old the actor still remains a bachelor but what could be the reason behind Akshay being single?

Well, Akshaye could have tied the knot to Randhir Kapoor and Babita's elder daughter Karisma Kapoor. According to reports, Karisma's father Randhir Kapoor had sent the marriage proposal to Akshaye. But Karisma's mother Babita Kapoor interfered because at that time Karisma's career was at the peak and Babita didn't want Karisma to get married at that stage of her career. Today, Akshaye and Karisma would have been man and wife had Babita not interfered.

According to several reports, Karisma Kapoor was also engaged to Abhishek Bachchan but their engagement was called off within 4 months. As per sources, it is said that Babita intervened in Karisma and Abhishek's life and was not much sure if Abhishek could have made his mark in the industry. Also, she wished her daughter to continue her acting profession even after marriage just opposite to what the Bachchans thought. That's another thing that Abhishek's wedded wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has continued working in films and has even given hits like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and 'Sarbjit' after being married to Abhishek.

Coming back to Akshay Khanna and Karisma Kapoor's marriage, Akshaye had once said, 'I don't like children, so I haven't married till today. I never want to get married. I can stay in a relationship for some time but I cannot run that for long.'

On the workfront

Akshaye has always been shy, so he does not talk about his personal life. But according to several reports, he has dated actresses Tara Sharma and Riya Sen. The Hulchul actor failed to establish himself as a mainstay in the film industry. But he definitely made a mark by portraying a variety of characters. He was last seen in the film Section 375. While Karisma divorced ex-husband Sanjay Kapur in 2016 and is a single mother taking care of her two kids, Samira and Kiaan.