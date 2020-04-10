Amitabh Bachchan's health has become a topic of concern ever since he was warned by doctors to cut down on his work commitments. The megastar is now worried that he might turn blind as the images are going blurry to him.

Expressing his concern over his vision, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, "The eyes they see blurred images .. the vision reads double and for some days now I reconciled myself to the fact that blindness is on its way, to add to the million other medical problems that invest in me."

The 77-year-old also recalled how his mother would used to cure him when his eyes would get hurt. "But then .. today .. thought of those early years when Ma used to take the edge of the sari, the 'pallu' , make a soft round ball with it , blow into it to make it warm and place it on the eye .. and BAM ! problem solved ..So followed that .. hot watered a hand towel and placed it on the eyes," he wrote.

Big B later revealed that he has been following the instructions given by doctors who have now assured him that he was not going blind. And the reason why the images were getting blurry, they told him that he has been spending too much time in front of the computer and his eyes were tired looking at the screen.

"spoke to the doc and followed his instruction of putting in prescribed eye drops every hour .. reassured me that I was not going blind - that there was far too much time being spent in front of the computer .. the eyes were tired .. thats all," he wrote.

He also thanked his mother's home remedy that helped him cure his blurry sight and felt happy that it worked for him. "And YES .. that old Mother's technology worked .. YEEAAHHH .. I can see now!!" he expressed.