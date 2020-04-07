The Coronavirus pandemic has brought production of the entertainment world to a standstill. But, that is not stopping stars and celebrities from producing their own content in the given situation. With the current situation, innovative ways are coming about to allow artists to create art.

Actors from across the country, from Amitabh Bachchan to Rajinikanth came together to make a short film, 'Family' which aired yesterday. The actors all are some of the best-known names and figures in their respective industries. The simple theme was meant to drive home an important message.

All the stars help Amitabh Bachchan find his sunglasses

As the Coronavirus lockdown progresses, a long list of talented actors- Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar and Sonalee Kulkarni, all came together to make 'Family' directed by Prasoon Pandey.

The film was virtually directed and all the actors were shooting in their respective homes, maintaining complete social distancing. It's testimony to their acting skills to be able to make the whole thing quite seamless.

The story begins with Amitabh Bachchan unable to find his sunglasses, Diljit Dosanjh begins a chain by trying to wake up Ranbir Kapoor to find the glasses as well. The actor visits multiple rooms to try and find the glasses for Amitabh Bachchan. And when they do manage to pass on the glasses to Amitabh Bachchan, he says he only needed them so that later when they get to go out, he wouldn't have to trouble them to find it for them.

Watch it here:

After being starved for new content, seeing these actors doing what they do best, does bring the audience joy. However, the message is to stay at home and stay safe, as Amitabh Bachchan said that the film industry is a family and everybody is doing their bit, assuring the audience that these difficult times will pass.