Deepika Padukone, a Bengalurian, started her career in the Kannada film industry, before becoming a big name in the Bollywood. In her 14 years in the film industry, the actress never had reservations to work in regional language and has got many offers to work with the top names of the South Indian film industry.

Deepika Padukone-Vijay

Notably, Deepika Padukone had the opportunity to pair up with none other than Vijay. That too when she was just a few movies old. Well, the leggy lass was approached for Thalapathy's blockbuster film Thuppakki. She had reportedly heard the story and was impressed with it.

Since Deepika Padukone was already committed to Desi Boyz, she could not accept the offer. The shooting of the Akshay Kumar and John Abraham-starrer was scheduled in November 2011 and AR Murugadoss wanted her dates around the same time. Hence, she turned down the offer.

Vijay in Deepika's Favourite List

Deepika Padukone have always wanted to work with South Indian stars and Vijay was in her favourite list. Unfortunately, she could not work out her dates, thus losing an opportunity to share screen space with Thalapathy.

Later, the offer went to Kajal Aggarwal and AR Murugadoss had made changes to the script, by then. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone was considered for the Hindi version of Thuppakki, starring Akshay Kumar, but the offer was lapped up by Sonakshi Sinha.

Later-, Deepika Padukone was approached for yet another big movie in the form of Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan. This time, she did not lose it and agreed to work with the Tamil superstar. Unfortunately, her debut Tamil film turned out to be a disaster.